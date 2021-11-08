Video: Castle where ghosts pull hair, shout ‘get out’

Chillingham Castle in the United Kingdom’s Northumberland has been dubbed the most haunted castle in the UK for its history of paranormal activity.

It has been the location of regular ghost sightings with a brutal backstory dating back to the 13th century.

Also Read: Paranormal investigators capture image of “ghostly figure” in building

A TikTok video gives viewers a tour of the interior and some of the features of the castle that has been home to some blood curdling tales, including murder and torture.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The clip shows The Edward Room where King Henry III is said to have stayed.

During the tour, one guest’s ghost meter lit up rapidly in certain area of this room, indicating to the presence of some paranormal spirits.

Also Read: Woman spots ghostly figure in group photo with friends

Supernatural incidents have been reported at the castle with guests experiencing pushing, hair pulling, voices being heard and even sightings of numerous ghostly figures.

Staff in the castle have reportedly heard a loud voice telling them to “get out”. The tour around the castle was complete in darkness.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!