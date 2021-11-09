Disturbing video: Hotel owner dies of heart attack in front of customers

A disturbing video of a hotel owner dying of a heart attack in front of customers in India has gone viral on social media.

The surreal moment has captured the hotel close to a bus stand in the Haryana state of India.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND MAY BE SENSITIVE FOR SOME

The video sees the owner of the hotel, identified at Blount Roy, dealing in cash with the customers while sitting on a chair.

A customer leaves the scene after collecting his change before another one comes to the hotel owner to pay his bill. However, Roy did not answer to him and fell down from his chair.

The customer then informs others about what he had just witnessed. They came to his help. They realized that the situation was dire and begin administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but it was of no avail.

The clip, which is age-restricted on YouTube has over 15,000 views. The social media users were left shocked over what they saw in the video.

Some of them there was no indication of any sort that his condition was deteriorating while another commented that he passed away peacefully as he had done a lot of good deeds in his life.

