Couple dead as vehicle plunges into ravine near Babusar Top

MANSEHRA: A tragic accident occurred near Babusar Top when a car carrying a family of five plunged into a ravine, leaving a couple dead, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident took place when the family was returning from a trip.

According to the Kaghan Development Authority, the car was carrying a family of five from Lahore, including three children, who were left injured in the incident.

The authorities have launched a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies and provide medical assistance to the injured children.

Earlier today, at least two tourist dead, while three others injured in Chitral car accident.

The incident which claimed the lives of two tourists occurred in Ashrit due to damaged road.

According to the locals, the 18 kilometer unfinished road of Lowari tunnel has caused several accident in recent past.

In a separate incident, at least four people were killed while six others sustained injuries after a tourists’ van suffered an accident in Skurdu’s Bishu valley.

The ill-fated van was carrying 10 passengers out of which four were killed. The seven injured persons were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

On May 29, at least 27 people were killed after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan.

The accident occurred due to over speeding, said police adding that women and children were among the deceased. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta.