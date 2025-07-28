Couple from Gujranwala shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: The bodies of a man and a woman, both riddled with bullets, were found on Monday in the Boat Basin area of Clifton, Karachi.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sajid Masih and 17-year-old Sana Asif. The couple hailed from the same village in Gujranwala.

A kidnapping case was registered against Sajid Masih and others in connection with the abduction of Sana Asif on July 15, 2025 in Gujranwala.

According to SSP South, the victims were killed by unidentified assailants, who shot them and left the bodies at the scene. A mobile phone and cash were found near the bodies, along with two 9mm shell casings.

Police stated that the bodies appeared to be several hours old, suggesting that the murder occurred during the night. Local workers discovered the bodies and alerted the authorities.

Gujranwala police have taken Sana’s brother, Waqas, into custody. Investigations are ongoing, and the police are working to determine the motive behind the killings.

