Balochistan honor killing prime suspect sent on physical remand

QUETTA: The prime suspect of honor killing case in Balochistan has been sent on a two-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

The Judicial Magistrate Akhtar Shah in Quetta on Tuesday, following a request by the police approved the suspect Bashir Ahmed’s physical remand.

The suspect, identified in the footage of the shooting incident, has been handed over to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing (SCIW) for further interrogation.

It is worth mentioning here that the viral footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man. The video drew public outrage and prompted action from provincial officials.

At least 11 suspects have been arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe in the case. Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the arrests through a statement on social media platform X, stating that operations are continuing effectively and that the state stands with the oppressed.

He vowed that all those involved would be brought to justice.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, police raided the Satakzai House and apprehended tribal chief Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai.

His arrest has triggered a reaction from the Sarawan tribal leadership, who criticized the move, stating that using the incident as a pretext to detain a tribal head is unjustified.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the murder and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to a statement from the PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister spoke with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti over the phone and instructed him to ensure a swift and transparent inquiry.

