Couple killed, son injured in firing over car in Lahore

LAHORE: A couple was shot dead and their son sustained bullet wounds when unknown assailants opened fire at a vehicle in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The firing incident took place in Lahore’s Kahna. The deceased couple has been identified as Salamat Ali and Zubaida, the police said and added that the injured has been identified Amjad Salamat.

The cause behind the multiple killings could not be ascertained as per initial reports, while Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed has taken notice of the firing incident and has sought a report from the SSP operations.

Read more: Four members of a family killed in firing over car in KP

Earlier in the month of December, last year, four members of a family were killed as unknown armed men opened fire at a vehicle in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the vehicle came under fire in Tank’s Girh Pathar area and as a result, four people including two women and a child lost their lives.

Comments

comments