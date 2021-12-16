Four members of a family killed in firing over car in KP

TANK: Four members of a family were killed as unknown armed men opened fire at a vehicle in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle came under fire in Tank’s Girh Pathar area and as a result, four people including two women and a child lost their lives.

The car was heading towards village Murtaza when it was targeted in Girh Pathar, the police said. The deceased include husband and wife and their child. The attackers managed to flee the crime scene easily.

The cause behind the multiple killings could not be ascertained yet and the police have launched investigation to catch the assailants.

Read more: Four killed in Swat firing after dispute over potato field

In a separate incident of multiple killings, at least four people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a dispute over a potato field in Swat district of KP.

According to police, the two sides had a dispute over a potato field in the border area of Kalam that later turned violent with both sides opening fire at each other.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!