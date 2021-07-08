Islamabad police records statement of sexual-assault victim couple

ISLAMABAD: The capital territory couple victim of sexual harassment and torture whose video went viral recently prompting authorities into action has finally agreed to be part of the investigation, Rawalpindi police have Thursday confirmed the development, ARY News reported.

The police have said both the man and the woman have recorded their statements to police under section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They added that their statements have been made part of the investigation.

Only after reassurances by police of complete protection and legal assistance the scared couple finally relented.

Pm Imran takes notice of Islamabad couple sexual assault case

It may be noted that earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took notice of this case related to torturing and blackmailing this Islamabad couple.

The sources privy to the development said, PM Imran telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.

The premier directed the IGP for exemplary punishment to the accused in the incident.

The incident occurred two months back when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

Three suspects including the prime suspect Usman Mirza have been nabbed by the police so far.