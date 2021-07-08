PM Imran takes notice of Islamabad couple sexual assault case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has taken notice of a case related to torturing and blackmailing a couple in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the development said, PM Imran telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.

The premier directed the IGP for exemplary punishment to the accused in the incident.

The incident occurred two months back when Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

It is to be noted that the police authorities have arrested three suspects in the case so far.

The police nabbed a prime suspect Usman Mirza on Wednesday who was allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of the couple.

DIG Operations told the media that the fourth suspect nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) was also arrested and police found the obscene video of the girl from his mobile phone.