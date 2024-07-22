Couple shot dead in name of ‘honour’

KARACHI: A young couple who had contracted free-will marriage was found dead inside their home in the Manghopir area of Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, the bodies of the couple, identified as Adil and Sidra, were found inside their house with gunshot wounds.

The police officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had married a few months ago and were living in hiding in Sultanabad.

Hafeezur Rehman Bugti said that the girl’s family discovered their whereabouts, and her brothers allegedly opened fire on the couple, killing them both.

The SSP West confirmed that the double murder was an honor killing, saying that the police are currently investigating the incident further.

Earlier in a similar incident in Vehari on June 4, two sisters, who contracted free will marriages, were killed in the name of ‘honour’.

The two sisters had married boys they loved against the wishes of their family. They were brought back due to a decision made by a “Panchayat,” according to the District Police Officer (DPO).

The police said that the sisters were killed by their father, brother, and uncle. The incident occurred within the limits of Machiwal police station.

The sisters had been brought back to their family through a panchayat decision.

The police said that the suspects are at large but they will be arrested soon. The DPO said that the teams were formed to arrest the suspect.