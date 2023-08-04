Couple steals plants from expressway, video goes viral

A bizarre video of a couple from India stealing plants on an expressway is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the couple parking their vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. They exited the vehicle and started stealing plants planted on the road.

The couple drove away with nine to eleven pots as seen in the viral clip.

Video of a couple stealing plants placed alongside Delhi-Mumbai Expressway goes viral on social media. Watch: https://t.co/QoIN1kI3SK pic.twitter.com/pprZvNyQek — editorji (@editorji) August 2, 2023



The theft was recorded on CCTV cameras installed on the expressway. They are monitored 24/7 from the control room.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed the police about the plants’ theft. The Regional Officer Harish Sharma directed officers, posted at the Bandikui Police Station in the Dausa district, to file a case.

Sahiram, the Project Director of NHAI, said the government aims to promote greenery through the initiative.