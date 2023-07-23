Viral video: 75-kg tomatoes stolen from vegetable market

Amid rising inflation, a man stole the boxes of 75-kilogram tomatoes belonging to a farmer from a vegetable market whose video went viral on social media.

A video went viral on social media which showed a man on a motorcycle stealing boxes of 75 kg tomatoes from a vegetable market in Zaheerabad city of India’s Sangareddy city.

According to the Indian media reports, a farmer carried boxes of 75 kg tomatoes to the vegetable which were stolen by a motorcyclist when the farmer went away somewhere.

CCTV camera captured the moment a thief took away three boxes of tomatoes on his motorcycle.

Police faced difficulties to identify the thief as he was wearing a helmet during the theft. However, police lodged a case against the tomato theft over the complaint of the farmer.

In India, the price of tomatoes soared to the Indian rupee 150 per kilogram.

Prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing in India and the people are coming up with different ideas to protect red fruit.

Tomatoes that were available for INR20/kg just two months ago are now being sold at INR150/per kg in India.

The video clip showcases a furious king cobra sitting near tomatoes, extending its hood and emitting a teeth-tethering hissing sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Md Arif (@mirzamdarif1)

The video has been circulating on the internet, giving the impression that the serpent is protecting the precious tomatoes.