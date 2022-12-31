Court adjourns Chaudhary Ashraf’s bail plea in land grabbing case

LAHORE: A session court on Saturday adjourned PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf bail plea in land grabbing case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the session court heard the case on Chaudhary Ashraf’s bail plea in land grabbing case.

The petitioner told court that this case was filed against him on political grounds but now as the investigation is completed the bail plea should be accepted.

On this the court adjourned the case till January 2.

Earlier, Punjab anti-corruption establishment team arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf over ‘land grabbing’ charges.

The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf is accused of occupying 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department said the PML-N lawmaker occupied the land through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari.

The lawmaker has been arrested after confirmation of the charge. A case has also been registered against the PML-N lawmaker, the spokesperson said.

