PML-N MNA Chaudhry Ashraf arrested in ‘land grabbing’ case

LAHORE: Punjab anti-corruption establishment team on Tuesday arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf over ‘land grabbing’ charges, ARY News reported.

The PML-N MNA from NA-161 Sahiwal, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf is accused of occupying 157 acres of government land. The Punjab anti-corruption department said the PML-N lawmaker occupied the land through fake documents with the help of Muhammad Saleem Patwari.

The lawmaker has been arrested after confirmation of the charge. A case has also been registered against the PML-N lawmaker, the spokesperson said.

Separately, last month, Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested Osama Abdul Karim, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator over land grabbing charges.

As per details, the Punjab ACE team in an action in Dera Ghazi Khan arrested Osama Abdul Karim. The son of PML-N’s senator is accused of building a shopping plaza by occupying land of the mosque.

The Punjab ACE authorities said the arrest was made after the registration of the case. Challan of the case will be presented before the court after an investigation from Osama Abdul Karim, they said.

