Punjab anti-corruption team arrests son of PML-N Senator

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested Osama Abdul Karim, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator over land grabbing charges, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Punjab ACE team in an action in Dera Ghazi Khan arrested Osama Abdul Karim. The son of PML-N’s senator is accused of building a shopping plaza by occupying land of the mosque.

The Punjab ACE authorities said the arrest was made after the registration of the case. Challan of the case will be presented before the court after an investigation from Osama Abdul Karim, they said.

In July, the Punjab government appointed Rai Manzoor Nasir as Director-General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab.

According to details, former DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Rana Abdul Jabbar was relieved of his duties and was asked to report to the Centre.

Rana Abdul Jabbar is one of the accused in the Model Town tragedy case, while Rai Manzoor Nasir was previously working as Secretary of Special Education.

