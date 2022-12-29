Court adjourns Dania Shah’s bail plea in ‘obscene’ video case

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi has adjourned the bail plea of Dania Shah in Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s leaked video case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the city court heard the bail plea of well-known late TV personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s widow Dania Shah.

The district judge shifted the case to additional district and sessions judge.

The petitioner’s counsel asked for time in the case to present the arguments.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing till January 5.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday sought time for arguments in the Dania Shah bail case.

Dania Shah, widow of well-known late TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain is currently in the custody of FIA in a case filed against her for allegedly sharing an obscene video of her husband.

