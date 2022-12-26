FIA seeks time for arguments in Dania Shah bail case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday sought time for arguments in the Dania Shah bail case, ARY News reported.

Dania Shah, widow of well-known late TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain is currently in the custody of FIA in a case filed against her for allegedly sharing an obscene video of her husband.

Sessions court Karachi heard Dani Shah bail plea. The FIA counsel after acquiring the copy of the plea pleaded with the court to grant time for arguments in the case.

The lawyer of Dania Shah said that the host had no complaints with his third wife and the case has been forged to deprive her of her right to inheritance.

At the request of FIA, the Karachi court adjourned the hearing into the case til December 29.

Dania Shah was arrested from Lodharan as Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua Aamer submitted an application against the former for sharing an objectionable video of her father.

FIA officials told ARY News that Dania Shah is being interrogated over the objectionable video that she allegedly leaked, adding that a new mobile device has been recovered from the suspect at the time of her arrest.

