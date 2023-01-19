Court adjourns Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s defamation case against Shehbaz Gill

LAHORE: A session court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s defamation case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill’s lawyer submitted the response in the session court.

He declared that the allegations made against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are based on facts and said that the PML-N leader’s defamation notice filed is based on wrong intentions.

Shehbaz Gill pleaded to the court to reject his defamation notice. At this, the court adjourned the hearing till January 30.

Earlier, Former prime minister and senior vice president of the PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent a legal notice to present PTI leader Shehbaz Gill under the defamation ordinance.

Read more: SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI SENDS LEGAL NOTICE TO SHAHBAZ GILL

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sued Shehbaz Gill for Rs2 billion in session court, Lahore. It is worth mentioning here that Former PM Abbasi asked Gill for a public apology within 15 days. Failing to do action would be taken against Gill under the defamation law.

Earlier in July, Shehbaz Gill accused Abbasi of taking Rs140 million through TTs (telegraphic transfers) from an Indian company as consultancy fees and called him a traitor and Indian spy and also refused the request of Abbasi for public apology.

