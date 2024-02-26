Court allows PTI founder one-on-one meeting with lawyers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to hold one-on-one meeting with his lawyers in the absence of jail security personnel, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI founder’s plea was disposed of after the court directed the jail administration to allow the counsel to meet Imran Khan alone as per the jail manual.

The court ordered that no jail security personnel should be present during Khan’s meeting with his counsel and they can also carry pencil and papers in Adiala Jail.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court also approved the plea seeking a meeting between former prime minister and his political advisors.

Read more: ATC allows Omar Ayub to meet PTI founder in Adiala Jail

Earlier, An anti-terrorism court allowed PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan to meet the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

However, Omar Ayub later claimed that he was barred by the jail authorities from meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan is currently in Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated in Toshakhana, Cipher and illegal nikah case.

Imran Khan has been facing a number of legal challenges since his ouster in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, his party emerged as the largest group in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections.