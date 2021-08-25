Court approached for case against TikToker assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore was approached for registering an FIR against a female TikToker, who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, and his associate, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The plea was filed before the additional session judge by an applicant identified as Tauseef Ahmed, who blamed the TikToker and his associate for intentionally planning the entire episode.

He claimed that the woman and her associate went to Minar-e-Pakistan with a plan and SHO Shahdara refused to register a case against her.

He pleaded with the Lahore court to register a case against the female TikToker and her accomplice as the court adjourned the hearing for August 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that a woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed for hours at the Minar-e-Pakistan by a group of nearly 400 men as the video of the entire episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in the entire episode.

Police on Saturday said that they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

Read More: WOMAN TIKTOKER RECOGNIZES THREE SUSPECTS DURING IDENTIFICATION PARADE

The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities.

“We have also recorded the statement of a person accompanying the female TikToker and he has also undergone a medical test,” they said adding that the suspects arrested are also being identified with the help of those accompanying the TikToker.

They said that overall 130 suspects have been arrested and 70 of them were released after the identification of 22 suspects the previous day.