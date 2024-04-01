Court approves Hammad Azhar’s transit bail

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Monday approved the transit bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar in cases related to the May 09 riots, ARY News reported.

The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, heard the petition and approved the transit bail of Hammad Azhar in 51 cases and directed him to appear in the concerned courts within a month.

The lawyer representing the defendant disclosed that there are a total of 51 cases filed against Hammad Azhar, with the possibility of more cases yet to be uncovered.

These cases span across various cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad, raising questions about the extent of the legal entanglement faced by the PTI leader.

Additional Attorney General, Inam Yousafzai, deferred to the court’s discretion, emphasizing the importance of allowing due process to determine the appropriate course of action.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) declared the Pakistan PTI leader Hammad Azhar and six others as fugitives in May 09 cases.

According to the details, the police officials filed a plea to the ATC to declare the PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Adnan Ashraf, and others as fugitives as they went into hiding to fear arrests in the May 09 riots.

The investigator in the court reported that the defendant did not attend court proceedings despite multiple court orders requiring their presence.