Court approves pre-arrest bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Lahore’s sessions court approved the pre-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of spreading ‘misinformation’ regarding the death of PTI activist Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah, ARY News reported on Monday.

The sessions court approved the bail of Yasmin Rashid till March 31 and ordered her to submit a surety bond of Rs 100,000 against the case of spreading ‘misinformation’ and levelling allegations on police and government officials.

PTI leader in her bail plea stated that the police filed the case on political grounds. She urged that after one case was registered against the death of PTI activist Bilal aka Zille Shah, another case was filed against the same incident.

Rashid pleaded with the court to approve her pre-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi rubbishing the PTI claims that Ali Bilal was killed in police custody, claiming that Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah died in a road accident in Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker Ali Bilal lost his life when police and the PTI supporters clashed violently on Wednesday ahead of the Lahore rally. The PTI leadership claims Bilal was in police custody when he was killed.

The post-mortem report of PTI activist Ali Bilal, whom the party claims were murdered at the hands of the police, revealed that the worker was subjected to severe torture and died from excessive bleeding.

