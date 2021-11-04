Suspects get bail in Nawaz Sharif fake vaccination entry case

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted bail to two suspects involved in the fake Covid-19 vaccination entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, anti-corruption court judge Raja Muhammad Arshad heard the case. The court approved the bail plea of Adil Rafique and Abul Hassan, who were booked over the charges of fake Covid-19 vaccination entry.

The suspects were asked to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

Police had arrested two employees of the Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital over reported fake registration of a Covid-19 vaccine on the identity card of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Gujjarpura police arrested Adil and Abul Hassan following registration of an FIR against them.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also filed a separate case against both accused under cyber crime laws.

Read more: Two arrested, booked over Nawaz Sharif’s fake COVID vaccination entry

Sharif, who has been in the British capital since November 2019 in connection with his medical treatment, was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

A three-member committee constituted to investigate the matter revealed that a ward servant and a watchman were assigned the task of immunisation at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

After fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name entries of vaccination of Late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were also surfaced.

