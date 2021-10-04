Two arrested, booked over Nawaz Sharif’s fake COVID vaccination entry

LAHORE: Punjab health department Monday arrested two people for their alleged involvement in the fake entry of Nawaz Sharif’s second COVID vaccination at a Narowal health facility, ARY NEWS reported.

Secretary Health Imran Sikander said that they had registered a case against both the suspects on the charges of fake COVID vaccination entry.

“The fake entry was made from the ID of an official identified as Nasir Rauf,” they said adding that departmental action would also be taken against them.

Previously it has been reported that a fake COVID vaccine entry was made using the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since 2019, received PakVac-CanSino dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility in Lahore, said Punjab primary and secondary health department.

The fake COVID vaccination entry was made on October 3 (yesterday), which record was deleted soon after the entry. The health department has announced to forward a separate plea to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

Similarly, Nawaz Sharif was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre on September 23, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

A three-member committee constituted to investigate the matter revealed that a ward servant and a chowkidar were assigned the “very important” task of immunization at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

