Nawaz Sharif ‘administered’ CanSino COVID vaccine in Pakistan

LAHORE: Another fake COVID vaccine entry has been made using the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since 2019, received PakVac-CanSino dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility in Lahore, said Punjab primary and secondary health department.

The fake COVID vaccination entry was made on October 3 (yesterday), which record was deleted soon after the entry. The health department has announced to forward a separate plea to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

This is not the first time that a fake COVID vaccine entry has been made using Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC in Lahore, despite being in London since 2019.

Sharif, who has been in the British capital since November 2019 in connection with his medical treatment, was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre on September 23, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

A three-member committee constituted to investigate the matter revealed that a ward servant and a chowkidar were assigned the “very important” task of immunisation at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

