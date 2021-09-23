Nawaz Sharif ‘vaccinated in Lahore’ despite being in London

LAHORE: A fake COVID vaccine entry using former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC has been made at a Lahore vaccination centre, ARY News learned on Thursday.

As per details, the fake entry using Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC was made at Lahore’ Kot Khawaja Saeed hospital, yesterday, sources privy to the development said.

The record has been uploaded to the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) protocol. It is noteworthy that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is currently in London for the last two years, after getting bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court.

The cases of fake COVID-19 vaccination entries are being frequently reported nowadays from various parts of the country. Suspects have been arrested from Karachi, Lahore and other major cities of the country including the staffers of the vaccination centres for their alleged involvement in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates.

Recently the National Command and Operation Centre ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against individuals involved in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates in the country.

Following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directives, the FIA has started collecting records of people allegedly involved in preparing fake COVID certificates besides also arresting a few of them from various cities.

In August, the Sindh government asked National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to block the national identity cards of the accused involved in the fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates scam.