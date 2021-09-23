Vaccinator nabbed over ‘fake entries’ at Multan Covid vaccination centre

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Thursday a vaccinator for allegedly making fake Covid vaccine entries at a vaccination centre in Multan.

The FIA said Imran was involved in making bogus Covid vaccine entries in the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) software at the Emerson College vaccination centre.

It said evidence of the illegal act was recovered from his mobile phone and WhatsApp.

An investigation has been launched against him after registration of the case, the FIA said.

On Sept 20, an FIA team had carried out a raid at Multan’s COVID vaccination centres at Nishtar Hospital and Quaid e Azam Academy and arrested seven officials of the provincial health department over fake entries.

The cybercrime wing of the agency seized the entire vaccination record at the centres in order to launch a thorough probe against the suspects.

It is noteworthy that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against individuals involved in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates in the country.