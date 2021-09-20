FIA arrests health officials over fake COVID vaccination certificates in Multan

MULTAN: In yet another action against fake COVID vaccination certificates, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team has arrested seven health department officials from Multan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an FIA team carried out a raid at COVID vaccination centres at Nishtar Hospital and Quaid e Azam Academy and arrested seven officials of the provincial health department over fake entries.

The cybercrime wing of the agency seized the entire vaccination record at the centres in order to launch a thorough probe against the suspects.

The action came days after National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against individuals involved in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates in the country.

Following the NCOC directives, the FIA has started collecting records of people allegedly involved in preparing fake COVID certificates besides also arresting a few of them from various cities.

Some people have been summoned by the FIA for using social media platforms to provide fake certificates as the agency said that legal action would be taken against them following a probe.

The officials said that strict punishments and legal action would be persuaded against such elements.