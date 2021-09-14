NCOC directs FIA to hunt individuals preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against individuals involved in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Following the NCOC directives, the FIA has started collecting records of people allegedly involved in preparing fake COVID certificates besides also arresting a few of them from various cities.

Some people have been summoned by the FIA for using social media platforms to provide fake certificates as the agency said that legal action would be taken against them following a probe.

The officials said that strict punishments and legal action would be persuaded against such elements.

It is pertinent to mention here that suspects have been arrested from Karachi, Lahore and other major cities of the country including the staffers of the vaccination centres for their alleged involvement in preparing fake COVID vaccination certificates.

In August, the Sindh government asked National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to block the national identity cards of the accused involved in the fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates scam.

The Sindh Health Department has written a letter to NCOC seeking to block CNICs of the accused involved in the issuance of fake Covid vaccination certificates to citizens.

Around 36 people in Sindh were arrested and facing charges in fake vaccination cards scam, the health department said in a letter, requesting NCOC to bloc CNICs of all those 36 people facing trial.

Earlier on August 6, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had busted a racket involved in making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the federal capital.

The cybercrime wing of the FIA arrested a man named Amjad Khan who was selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for the people willing to travel abroad.