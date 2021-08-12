Sindh to block CNICs of accused in fake Covid vaccination certificate case

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday asked National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to block the national identity cards of the accused involved in the fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates scam, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Health Department has written a letter to NCOC seeking to block CNICs of the accused involved in the issuance of fake Covid vaccination certificates to citizens.

Around 36 people in Sindh were arrested and facing charges in fake vaccination cards scam, the health department said in a letter, requesting NCOC to bloc CNICs of all those 36 people facing trial.

Earlier on August 6, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had busted a racket involved in making fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the federal capital.

The cybercrime wing of the FIA arrested a man named Amjad Khan who was selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for the people willing to travel abroad.

Read more: Passenger with fake Covid-19 report caught at Peshawar airport

The accused had been receiving fees for the vaccination certificates online. Upon identification of Amjad, travel agent Shahab Khan, who is a crime in partner with the accused.

The FIA took action on the complaints received by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) regarding the issuance of fake vaccination certificates.