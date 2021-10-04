Fake entry shows Nawaz Sharif received third COVID vaccine jab today

LAHORE: Three-time Prime Minister of the country and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has received COVID vaccine jab in Pakistan despite being in London, in what was the third fake entry of the COVID vaccination in his name, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The fake entries of Nawaz Sharif getting vaccinated have become a headache for the Punjab health department after it emerged that a third fake entry of the PML-N supremo getting COVID jab is being entered in the vaccination portal from a health facility in Khairpur Tamewali area of Bahawalpur district.

The record showed that the former premier received the COVID jab of Sinovac on October 04 today.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a fake COVID vaccine entry was made using the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since 2019, received PakVac-CanSino dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility in Lahore, said Punjab primary and secondary health department.

The fake COVID vaccination entry was made on October 3 (yesterday), which record was deleted soon after the entry. The health department has announced to forward a separate plea to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

Similarly, Nawaz Sharif was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre on September 23, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

A three-member committee constituted to investigate the matter revealed that a ward servant and a chowkidar were assigned the “very important” task of immunization at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

