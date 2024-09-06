Court bars Sindh govt from purchasing 138 SUVs for ACs

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday barred the provincial government to purchase 138 double-cabin vehicles for Assistant Commissioners (ACs), ARY News reported.

Following the petition, filed by Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq, arguing that the purchase of SUVs is unnecessary and a waste of public funds.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court suspended the implementation of a Sindh government’s notification regarding the purchase of 138 double cabin vehicles for ACs.

The court in its order asked the provincial government, the chief secretary, the finance secretary, and the board of revenue to submit their responses within four weeks.

It is worth mentioning here that the member Sindh Assembly Muhammad Farooq of Jamaat-e-Islami filed a petition in the Sindh High Court arguing that an amount of Rs 2 billion is being released for double cabin vehicles, while Pakistan is currently facing severe economic challenges.

The petitioner further pleaded that the funds should be ordered to spend on welfare projects for general public.

