Karachi
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Court cancels arrest warrant for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Monday canceled the arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March,’ ARY News reported.

Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan issued the order and adjourned the hearing of the case against Gandapur till May 20.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur approached the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad to cancel the non-bailable arrest warrant in the long march and vandalism case.

The petition has stated that Ali Amin Gandapur never deliberately avoided appearance in the court.

Seeking an unconditional apology from the court, the KP CM pleaded with the court to cancel his non-bailable arrest warrant.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court ordered the federal government to provide details of cases against Ali Amin Gandapur.

