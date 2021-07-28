Court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in Nooriabad Power Plant reference

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Murad Ali Shah and other accused in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until September 6, ARY News reported.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The indictment was delayed due to the non-appearance of the two co-accused in the reference, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The court showing resentment over the non-appearance of the accused, ordered to ensure their presence in the next hearing, else arrest warrants would be issued.

The court has now fixed September 6 as a date of the indictment of Shah and others.

Nooriabad Power Project reference

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

In October last year, it emerged that Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under corruption charges in separate cases.