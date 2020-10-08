CM Sindh, cabinet members under NAB radar over corruption charges

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under corruption charges in separate cases, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to a report, some of the cabinet members have been issued summons in embezzlement cases while the record of income and assets of others have been summoned from concerned institutions and departments.

Several top provincial personalities have limited their activities while some of them have even switched off their phones.

An inquiry is currently underway against Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over embezzlement in Roshan Sindh Programme and benami accounts cases. Former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Nisar Khuhro are also wanted by NAB in cases while provincial minister Taimur Talpur and Jam Khan Shoro are also under the NAB radar.

Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Awais Shah and Sharjeel Inam Memon are currently on bail in NAB cases.

The NAB has also summoned details of funds utilized by the province to deal with coronavirus recently in order to determine the misuse of funds by the concerned authorities.

Three major arrests including a secretary of the local government department have also been made over corruption in the department recently.

The NAB is also probing around 20 matters relating to irregularities in information, commerce, labour and board of revenue departments.

