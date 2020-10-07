NAB launches asset inquiry against another Sindh minister

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal for allegedly accumulating more assets than his known sources of income justify.

Sources told ARY News that the corruption watchdog has summoned property details of the minister and his family from the deputy commissioner of Mirpurkhas, who sought a month’s time to provide the same.

The DC is required to provide details of the commercial, agricultural, and residential properties as well as factories registered in the name of Hari Ram and members of his family. Among the properties whose details have been sought are Noor Sugar Mill, Noor Cotton Mill, and Noor Shah Cotton Mill.

The NAB has also launched an inquiry against a Wapda officer Muhammad Farooq over allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income and sought details about properties registered in his name and those of his family members from the relevant authorities.

