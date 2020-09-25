Accountability court defers indictment of Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi deferred indictment of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani till October 14, in assets beyond known sources of income case, ARY News reported.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused in the case appeared before the court in today’s hearing.

The counsel of the accused requested the court to defer the indictment as two of co-accused Shamshad Khatton and Zulfiqar Ali are infected with the coronavirus. The accused can appear before the court after recovering their health.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request of the accused and added that the counsel of the accused is doing delaying tactics. He added that a year has been passed to the reference, but the accused are still not indicted.

The court, later, adjourned the hearing of the case till October 14.

Read more: Agha Siraj Durrani appears before accountability court

Case against Durrani

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

Comments

comments