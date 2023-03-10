Sukkur court dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against Maryam Nawaz

SUKKUR: The Sukkur district and sessions court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking the initiation of contempt proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz over her “scandalous remarks” against judges of the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Mumtaz Solangi announced the verdict after hearing arguments from parties.

On Wednesday, the court had directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on March 10 after a petition was submitted against her over “scandalous remarks” against judges of the Supreme Court.

PTI district Sukkur president Zaheer Babar had filed a plea against Maryam, alleging that the PML-N stalwart had defamed the institutions in her Sargodha rally.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sargodha last month, the PML-N chief organiser had expressed reservations over some of the judges of the top court.

Following her speech, former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had also written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, seeking action against Maryam Nawaz for “scandalising courts and personalised criticism of judges”.

A similar petition against Maryam is also pending in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

