Court extends bail of Nasla Tower owner, others

KARACHI: A district and sessions court on Wednesday extended till Jan 31 the interim pre-arrest bail of the owner of Nasla Tower and two others in a case related to encroachment on a service lane for construction of the high-rise.

Nasla Tower built in violation of the laws is currently being demolished on the directives of the Supreme Court.

Abdul Qadir, the owner of Nasla Tower, Muhammad Wilayat Ali Data, an additional director of the master plan department, former administrator of Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), and officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) have been booked in the case.

District and Sessions Judge (East) Khalid Hussain Shahani had earlier granted Qadir, Data and one other suspect bail against surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

The court today adjourned the hearing until Jan 31 when their bail applications will come up for confirmation or otherwise. The FIR was registered at Ferozabad police station on the directives of the Supreme Court.

