Court extends Imran Khan interim bail in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: A special (banking) court on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the banking court judge said if the PTI chief Imran Khan didn’t present before the court on February 15 or if a new plea is presented, then the court will suspend his bail.

The judge said that Imran Khan should present himself before the court and mark his attendance.

Advocate Salman Safdar, the counsel of PTI chief told the court that Khan cannot travel from Lahore to Islamabad as he is injured by two bullets shot in his leg.

The court also rejected the plea to present before the court via video link.

In response, Salman Safdar said that FIA was requested several times to investigate Khan at his Lahore Zaman Park residence and if the FIA doesn’t want to come to his residence then they can send a questionnaire for investigation.

At this, the special prosecutor said the law is equal for everyone, if a poor citizen’s bail is suspended when he is not presented before the court then why can’t Imran Khan be exempted from court appearance.

The banking court extended Khan’s interim bail until February 15.

Earlier, a banking court issued gave last chance to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear in the prohibited funding case.

The banking court Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen issued written order on the bail plea PTI chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.

The court accepted PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance and summoned him on

The judge ordered to include of PTI chairman Imran khan in the investigation and he should make sure to appear before the court on the next hearing on January 31.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

