Court gives Imran Khan last chance to appear in Prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: A banking court issued on Saturday gave last chance to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the banking court Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen issued written order on the bail plea PTI chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.

The court accepted PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance and summoned him on

The judge ordered to include of PTI chairman Imran khan in the investigation and he should make sure to appear before the court on the next hearing on January 31.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruling in a prohibited funding case.

Read more: PTI MOVES IHC AGAINST ECP OVER PROHIBITED FUNDING CASE

The petition stated that the case should be heard on daily basis. The federal investigation authority (FIA) is carrying out operations on the ECP ruling against the party leaders, the petitioner added.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier Imran Khan violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

