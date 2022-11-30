PTI moves IHC against ECP over prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition stated that the case should be heard on daily basis. The federal investigation authority (FIA) is carrying out operations on the ECP ruling against the party leaders, the petitioner added.

The petition was scheduled for hearing but it was D-listed later, the PTI petitioner stated.

Earlier, the court extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan until December 14 in a prohibited funding case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier Imran Khan violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

