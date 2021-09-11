Court extends judicial remand of suspects in Korangi factory fire case

KARACHI: A district and sessions court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of the suspects in a case pertaining to the Korangi factory fire that killed 17 workers, last month.

As per details, the suspects including factory owner Hassan Metha, Faisal Tariq, manager, Imran Zaidi and watchman, Syed Zain were produced before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer of the case informed the court that notices have been served to the concerned departments for investigation but no reply yet.

“More two suspects need to be arrested in the case,” the IO said.

The court, while summoning the challan in the case on the next hearing extended the judicial remand of the suspects until September 18.

Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail pleas of three suspects in Korangi fire case.

The court rejected the bail applications of premises owner Tariq Faisal, factory owner Ali Hassan Methta and its manager Imran Zaidi.

Following the rejection of the bail, police took two of the suspects, Mehta and Zaidi, into custody while the other suspect managed to flee.