Distressed father searching son after Karachi factory fire dies of heart attack

KARACHI: Police investigators have prepared an initial report of Friday’s deadly fire at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Korangi, reported ARY News.

According to the report, at least 17 people died in the fire incident. An elderly man who came to look for his son after hearing of the blaze at the multi-storey factory died of a heart attack, it said.

The factory’s owner Ali Mehta couldn’t be contacted and its manager provided initial information to the police, the report said.

A total of 26 people were present on the ground floor of the factory when the fire broke out in the building, the investigators said, adding 17 people on the first floor got trapped and died.

Separately, the Deputy Commissioner Korangi in his report said the incident occurred at about 8am. “The total number of casualties was 17, however, the father of one young worker lost life due to cardiac arrest,” he added.

Quoting statements of workers, the deputy commissioner said the labourers were suffocated to death as they couldn’t escape after the fire erupted due to “non-availability of emergency exits”.