Korangi factory fire: 15 bodies of labourers identified

KARACHI: Fifteen bodies of the labourers who lost their lives in a horrific blaze at a factory located in Karachi’s Korangi have been identified, ARY News reported on Friday.

15 out of 16 bodies have been identified so far, including some labourers who belong to the same family.

The deceased persons were identified as 19-year-old Hassan, 23-year-old Ali, 29-year-old Faraz, 30-year-old Farman, 30-year-old Rehan, 40-year-old Rashid Hussain, 37-year-old Sabir, Muhammad Adnan, Farhan and Rehan.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital where the identification of deceased persons was completed. However, one more body was due to be identified so far.

Earlier in the day, at least 16 labourers have burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

According to the rescue sources, more labourers are still stuck in the wretched chemical factory premises actively engulfed by the fire. The operation to put off the fire and to rescue stuck people is underway.

About 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out, the rescue officials learned. This number included underage employees as child labours, sources said.

Two of the 13 deceased were brothers working in the same factory, confirmed the rescue officials, noting that due to smothering smoke filled in the factory the rescue drive was hindered.

Firefighting teams have managed to extinguish the fire and the cooling efforts were continued.

The labourers working for the factory have told ARY News there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it. The people ran for the roof to save themselves.

The factory employed children as well, the sources said.