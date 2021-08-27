Karachi factory where blaze killed 16 built illegally, KDA says

KARACHI: The Mehran Town chemical factory where a horrifying blaze earlier Friday killed at least 16 labourers was built in violation of Karachi Development Authority laws, ARY News reported quoting KDA officials.

The factory was built on residential land that was designated for a society for overseas Pakistanis, KDA authorities told ARY News.

Since it is illegal to build a commercial development and construction on residential land, the chemical factory, plot C40 in Korangi’s Mehran Town, was built and was running in violation of the KDA laws.

The factory was constructed on a 600-yard residential land over two storeys and had only one exit point, KDA said.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the authorities to furnish a report on the matter shortly.

The ghastly that broke out in the factory today killed at least 16 people toiling in the factory five of which belonged to the same family.

The factory at the time of the fire had working inside 25 labourers, including employed children, however, the officials at the site noted that the watchman fled with the attendance register soon after the blaze broke out.

Earlier today ahead of Friday prayers, at least 16 labourers burnt to death after a killer blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in the Mehran Town of the Korangi district.

According to the rescue sources, many labourers remained stuck in the wretched chemical factory premises even as the operation to put off the fire and to rescue them was underway. The mothering smoke occupied the factory and hindered efforts.

About 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out, the rescue officials learned. This number included underage employees as child labours, sources said.