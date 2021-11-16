Court extends physical remand of accused in Nazim Jokhio murder case

KARACHI: A local court extended physical remand of six accused including MPA Jam Awais in high profile Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA over trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

Earlier, the police produced six accused including the MPA before the court and requested for two days’ extension in physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

The court granted the police request for remand. The accused will now be produced in the court on Nov. 18.

The investigation officer told the court that the burnt cell phone and recovered clothes have been sent for forensic test.

The complainant said the police didn’t verify the recovered clothes and mobile phone of the murder victim from him. The complainant as well as his lawyers were not present when the key evidence was recovered, counsel of the complainant said.

The complainant pleaded to the court for forensic test of the mobile phone of the SHO Memon Goth police station. “The SHO has been in contact with the case accused,” his counsel claimed.

The counsel also pleaded for applying clauses of the anti-terrorism law in the case.

Police has added a clause in the charge-sheet about hiding of the evidence.

The counsels will argue over including terrorism charges in the case, in the next hearing.

