Sindh govt assures brother of forming JIT to probe Nazim Jokhio’s murder

KARACHI: Sindh government has assured the brother of slain Nazim Jokhio regarding the formation of a joint interrogation team (JIT) to probe the murder case that allegedly involves a PPP MNA, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the brother of Nazim Jokhio along with his lawyers today met the additional chief secretary home and expressed his dissatisfaction over the police team investigating the matter.

Afzal Jokhio said that the police were defending the suspects in the probe besides also giving them a complete protocol. “We want an immediate formation of a JIT to probe the matter,” he said as the additional secretary assured him of accepting his demand.

The additional secretary has sent a recommendation to the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah regarding the formation of a JIT and said that a notification would be issued by the home ministry soon after the chief minister’s nod.

Nazim Jokhio, a local journalist, was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

The initial post-mortem report of Nazim Jokhio showed that he might have conceded a skull-wound on the back of his neck that proved fatal for him.

The report suggests that seemingly, among all the wound marks his head is dotted with, the wound likely by the club strike on the back of his head was the one to cause his death.

