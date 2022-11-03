Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of alleged illegal allotment of 2,500 kanal lands in Rajanpur district.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team produced Mazari before the magistrate on expiry of his two-day remand.

At the outset of the hearing, the ACE officials demanded 10-physical remand of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Mazari.

The Prosecutor of the ACE told court that further custody of the suspect was required to complete the investigation.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the 10-physical remand request and remanded Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody for one more day.

Mazari was arrested by ACE Punjab yesterday from a private hospital on last Saturday.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was removed as PA deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He ruled in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the CM election.

