PA speaker asked to move disqualification reference against Dost Mazari

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan has been asked to send a disqualification reference against former deputy speaker and PTI MPA Dost Muhammad Mazari, ARY NEWS reported.

A 67-page handout has been sent to the newly elected speaker from MPA Muhammad Rizwan alleging that Mazari stirred controversy around the chief minister Punjab’s elections on April 16 and July 22.

“Dost Mazari invited police inside the assembly and ordered them to torture the lawmakers,” the letter said, further blaming him for contempt of court for violating May 17 orders of the apex court.

It said that Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan should send a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Dost Mazari owing to his conduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has lost the no-trust vote on Friday.

Voting began in the Punjab Assembly on a no-trust motion against the PA deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari through secret ballot after PTI’s Sibtain Khan was elected as the new speaker of the House.

The PA lawmakers voted on the no-trust motion against the deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. The government lawmakers required 186 votes for the ouster of the PA deputy speaker Mazari.

PA lawmakers cast 186 votes in the favour of removing the deputy speaker Mazari from the position.

Mazari has been blamed for siding with the PML-N in the Punjab Assembly during elections for the chief minister Punjab despite being elected on a PTI ticket, however, he has denied the allegations and said that he acted as per his constitutional responsibilities.

